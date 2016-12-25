For South Korea's Samsung, 2016 was a...

For South Korea's Samsung, 2016 was an explosive year. Literally

Read more: Denver Post

For Samsung, the South Korean behemoth whose name means "three stars," 2016 will go down as a decidedly one-star year. As if the embarrassing cancellation of its Galaxy Note 7 phone and its convoluted efforts to keep the company in family control weren't difficult enough, the year has finished with Lee Jae-yong, the company's heir apparent, being grilled by lawmakers over his possible involvement in the sensational political scandal that is rocking South Korea.

Chicago, IL

