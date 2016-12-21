Eggs in short supply as South Korea b...

Eggs in short supply as South Korea battles worst bird flu outbreak

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Moon Hong-nam, a pastry chef in Seoul, needs at least 15,000 eggs a day to bake cakes, but after South Korea's worst outbreak of bird flu and a surge in the prices of eggs, he is considering changing his menu. A South Korean health official disinfects a vehicle to prevent spread of bird flu in Pohang, South Korea, December 19, 2016.

