E-Land, SPC under fire for alleged labor...

A union of part-time workers and labor activists called Thursday for the arrest of the CEO of E-Land Park and a crackdown on alleged unfair labor practices. Eight groups including the Arbeit Workers Union and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions held a press conference in front of the E-Land Park headquarters in Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, to demand that the company's food business CEO, Park Hyeong-sik, be taken into custody for breaking labor laws.

