Debt Looms for South Korean Shipyards

Debt Looms for South Korean Shipyards

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

The top four Korean shipbuilders have 2.3 trillion won in notes maturing next year, the most in Bloomberg-compiled data going back to 1997. Bloomberg reports that some of them may have trouble paying debts without help from the government or group firms, according to HMC Investment Securities Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... 1 hr lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC