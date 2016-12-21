Debt Looms for South Korean Shipyards
The top four Korean shipbuilders have 2.3 trillion won in notes maturing next year, the most in Bloomberg-compiled data going back to 1997. Bloomberg reports that some of them may have trouble paying debts without help from the government or group firms, according to HMC Investment Securities Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|1 hr
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec 7
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec 2
|Ssk
|39
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|S. Korea military service objectors cheer court...
|Nov '16
|True Christian wi...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC