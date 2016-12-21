Customs bust biggest scale of gold bullion smuggling
Incheon Customs said Monday it had busted the largest scale of gold bullion smuggling involving six Koreans who brought 20 billion won worth of undeclared gold from China to Korea. The six men caught by the customs office had laced specially fitted vests with small bullions and carried them in via ship over 14 counts between November 2015 and November this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|14 hr
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec 7
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec 2
|Ssk
|39
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|S. Korea military service objectors cheer court...
|Nov '16
|True Christian wi...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC