Customs bust biggest scale of gold bullion smuggling

10 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Incheon Customs said Monday it had busted the largest scale of gold bullion smuggling involving six Koreans who brought 20 billion won worth of undeclared gold from China to Korea. The six men caught by the customs office had laced specially fitted vests with small bullions and carried them in via ship over 14 counts between November 2015 and November this year.

Chicago, IL

