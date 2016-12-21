Asian stock markets mixed on final trading day of 2016

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Asian stock markets were mixed Friday with little economic news to move the markets on the final trading day of 2016. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 per cent to 19,114.37 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.1 per cent to 22,029.80.

