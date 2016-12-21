Around the world, Soldiers get into holiday spirit
Volunteers pick up trash during an organized cleanup, Operation Flying Debris, on Dec. 16 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The cleanup, hosted by Area Support Group - Kuwait, included service members and civilians who collected over 50 bags of trash and recyclable material.
