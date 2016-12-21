Acting South Korean president bracing for Trump

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, now serving as acting president, said the government is seeking measures to effectively handle growing uncertainties arising from the inauguration of the new administration in the US. "There are concerns about possible renegotiations of the ROK-US free trade agreement and the defence costs of the US Forces Korea under the Donald Trump administration," said Hwang in a parliamentary interpellation session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.