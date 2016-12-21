Acting South Korean president bracing for Trump
Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, now serving as acting president, said the government is seeking measures to effectively handle growing uncertainties arising from the inauguration of the new administration in the US. "There are concerns about possible renegotiations of the ROK-US free trade agreement and the defence costs of the US Forces Korea under the Donald Trump administration," said Hwang in a parliamentary interpellation session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec 7
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec 2
|Ssk
|39
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|S. Korea military service objectors cheer court...
|Nov '16
|True Christian wi...
|27
|S.Korea should invest in U.S. oil, gas to count...
|Nov '16
|FUBAR
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC