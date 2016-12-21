Acting South Korean president bracing...

Acting South Korean president bracing for Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: South China Morning Post

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, now serving as acting president, said the government is seeking measures to effectively handle growing uncertainties arising from the inauguration of the new administration in the US. "There are concerns about possible renegotiations of the ROK-US free trade agreement and the defence costs of the US Forces Korea under the Donald Trump administration," said Hwang in a parliamentary interpellation session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
News S.Korea should invest in U.S. oil, gas to count... Nov '16 FUBAR 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,535

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC