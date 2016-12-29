29 lawmakers quit South Korean President's party1 hour ago
Seoul, Dec. 27 : South Korean President Park Geun-hye received a major blow on Tuesday as 29 lawmakers decided to quit her ruling Saenuri Party amid a political scandal surrounding her. This move comes after Park was impeached for sharing government documents with her confidante Choi Soon-sil.
