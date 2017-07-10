Ypacarai Lake
Ypacarai Lake is a major water body located in Paraguay about 50 km east of Asuncion. The lake is surrounded by three cities: Ypacarai, San Bernardino and Aregua, the first two being located on its shores, and the latter having this public beach shown on the photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marchers call for same-sex marriage at Chile Ga...
|Sun
|Russel K
|2
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|Sat
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC