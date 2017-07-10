Ypacarai Lake

Ypacarai Lake

Ypacarai Lake is a major water body located in Paraguay about 50 km east of Asuncion. The lake is surrounded by three cities: Ypacarai, San Bernardino and Aregua, the first two being located on its shores, and the latter having this public beach shown on the photo.

