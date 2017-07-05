WWII Veteran Gets Medals Lost on Norm...

WWII Veteran Gets Medals Lost on Normandy Trip Replaced

A blind World War II veteran who participated in the invasion of Normandy has received a replacement set of medals after losing his own on a pilgrimage to the battlefields in France. Another blind British veteran who served in Germany and the Falkland Islands, Alan Walker, was so moved by the 96-year-old's story that he sent him replacements purchased from a dealer.

