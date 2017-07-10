Welcome to America: 41 young people become new citizens on Battleship Iowa in San Pedro
Gardena resident Andrea Navarro takes oath of citizenship. “I feel proud to be a citizen,” said 14-year-old Andrea Navarro of Gardena, who was born in Peru but has lived in the U.S. for about eight years.
