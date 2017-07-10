Venezuelan opposition sets symbolic vote on new constitution

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles holds a poster that reads in Spanish "Freedom immediately for political prisoners" after a meeting where the opposition decided to plan a symbolic referendum in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 3, 2017. Venezuela's opposition is seeking to hold a symbolic referendum on July 16 to give voters the opportunity to reject President Nicolas Maduro's plans to rewrite the constitution.

