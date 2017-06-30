Venezuelan Cop Behind Helicopter Heis...

Venezuelan Cop Behind Helicopter Heist Reappears in Video

A new video has emerged of the Venezuelan policeman who allegedly stole a helicopter and then fired on two government buildings. In the 5-minute video published late Tuesday, police inspector Oscar Perez claimed that he was in Caracas following an emergency landing on Venezuela's coast.

