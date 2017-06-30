Rural Amazon violence rises amid bureaucratic mess over land titles

F or a farmer in Brazil's Amazon, Manoel Freire Camurca was doing pretty well for himself until a local power broker burned down his house and took the surrounding fields he had poured his life into. Camurca's eviction eight months ago happened as officials were finalising his claim to 500 hectares of land in southwestern Amazonas state where he had spent nearly three decades growing corn, sugar and beans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.