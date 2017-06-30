Rio's favela residents protest against killings
Hundreds of residents from Rio de Janeiro's favelas descended on the exclusive Copacabana beach area on Sunday to plead for an end to lethal shootouts between drug traffickers and police. Against a backdrop of weekly, even daily shootings of innocent people in military-style police operations, the demonstrators said Rio's rich and powerful should stop looking away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marchers call for same-sex marriage at Chile Ga...
|23 hr
|Russel K
|2
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|Sat
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC