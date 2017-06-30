Rio's favela residents protest agains...

Rio's favela residents protest against killings

Hundreds of residents from Rio de Janeiro's favelas descended on the exclusive Copacabana beach area on Sunday to plead for an end to lethal shootouts between drug traffickers and police. Against a backdrop of weekly, even daily shootings of innocent people in military-style police operations, the demonstrators said Rio's rich and powerful should stop looking away.

Chicago, IL

