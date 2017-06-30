Quake Hits Coastal Ecuador Amid Rebuilding Efforts
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook coastal Ecuador on Friday, just hours after President Lenin Moreno toured areas recovering from last year's devastating quake, China's Xinhua news agency reported. There were no reports of casualties or material damage from the seism that hit Jama, in Manabi province, at 5:29 p.m. local time .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC