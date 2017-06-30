Protests against president disrupt Brazil's major cities
A general strike disrupted major cities across Brazil on Friday as union workers protested President Michel Temer's proposal to loosen labour rules and trim pension benefits. In Sao Paulo, protesters blocked some of the city's main roads and highways and hindered access to Guarulhos Airport, the biggest in the country.
