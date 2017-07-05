Peru prosecutors seek new arrest warr...

Peru prosecutors seek new arrest warrant for ex-President Toledo

3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Peruvian prosecutors are waiting for a local judge to sign off on a second arrest warrant for the country's former President Alejandro Toledo that they believe will help persuade the United States to detain and extradite him, a lead prosecutor on the case said Tuesday. A Peruvian judge in February had ordered Toledo to be jailed for 18 months while prosecutors prepare corruption charges against him.

