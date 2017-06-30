Peru Congress votes to dismiss comptr...

Peru Congress votes to dismiss comptroller

22 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

The vote [Reuters report] to remove Alarcon was initiated over accusations that he gave public funds to the mother of his children, violated ethical rules by running a business while in office, and coerced an auditor to withhold information from Congress. Alarcon has denied any wrongdoing and claims that his removal was a tactic designed to distract the people from the government's mistakes.

