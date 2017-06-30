Notorious cocaine kingpin nicknamed -...

Notorious cocaine kingpin nicknamed - White Head' captured

18 hrs ago

One of South America's biggest cocaine kingpins, who evaded police for three decades, even undergoing surgery to change his face, has been captured, Brazilian authorities said. Luiz Carlos da Rocha, nicknamed White Head, was arrested in the western state of Mato Grosso in a city called Sorriso, which means "smile," the federal police said in a statement.

