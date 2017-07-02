Marchers call for same-sex marriage a...

Marchers call for same-sex marriage at Chile Gay Pride rally

3 hrs ago

Tens of thousands of people packed the streets of Chile's capital Saturday for the city's Gay Pride march, calling for passage of a same-sex marriage bill that has been promised by President Michelle Bachelet. Carrying rainbow flags and banners, the participants, some dressed in drag, gathered Saturday afternoon at the Plaza Italia before they started off on Alameda Avenue, Santiago's main artery.

