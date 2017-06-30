Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Ecuador coast, damage limited
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck just off the coast of central Ecuador on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, though the government said damage was limited. The government's ECU 911 safety service said there were no major incidents and a tsunami had been ruled out.
