Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Ecuador ...

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Ecuador coast, damage limited

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck just off the coast of central Ecuador on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, though the government said damage was limited. The government's ECU 911 safety service said there were no major incidents and a tsunami had been ruled out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven... 6 hr truthmongerdotinfo 1
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,260 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC