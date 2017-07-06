Guns being destroyed in Rio de Janeir...

Guns being destroyed in Rio de Janeiro on July 6, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

On Thursday, thousands of guns were lined up on a street in Rio de Janeiro and a steam roller mowed over them. The display of destruction is part of the city's mission to take guns off the streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven... Jul 1 truthmongerdotinfo 1
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 282,309,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC