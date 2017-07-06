Guns being destroyed in Rio de Janeiro on July 6, 2017.
On Thursday, thousands of guns were lined up on a street in Rio de Janeiro and a steam roller mowed over them. The display of destruction is part of the city's mission to take guns off the streets.
