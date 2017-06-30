Four killed in Venezuela protest: prosecutors

Four protesters were killed in the Venezuelan city of Barquisimeto according to officials, who said the number of people who have died in three months of anti-government demonstrations now has reached 89. No official details were provided as to what led to the latest deaths late Friday, although at least one opposition member of Venezuela's legislature said the victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 49, died by gunfire. Yesterday marks three months of opposition protests demanding the ouster of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro whose term in office does not end until January 2019.

