Chile campaign turns to battle for Pinera's opponent
SANTIAGO: Two Chilean journalists have emerged as the main challengers to former President Sebastian Pinera in this year's presidential election, as one of South America's most stable and developed countries weighs the future of its political left. Pinera, a conservative billionaire who handily won his party's primary on Sunday with 1.4 million ballots, is the clear front-runner ahead of the Nov. 19 election and has 31 percent of intended votes, according to a poll published on Monday by Gfk Adimark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marchers call for same-sex marriage at Chile Ga...
|Sun
|Russel K
|2
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|Sat
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC