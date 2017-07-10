Chile campaign turns to battle for Pinera's opponent

SANTIAGO: Two Chilean journalists have emerged as the main challengers to former President Sebastian Pinera in this year's presidential election, as one of South America's most stable and developed countries weighs the future of its political left. Pinera, a conservative billionaire who handily won his party's primary on Sunday with 1.4 million ballots, is the clear front-runner ahead of the Nov. 19 election and has 31 percent of intended votes, according to a poll published on Monday by Gfk Adimark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.