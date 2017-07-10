Celebrating 4th of July with Naturalization Ceremony at the USS Midway

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed America's newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the USS Midway Museum Monday. Major General Mark R. Wise, Commanding General, Third Marine Aircraft Wing; U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa; Chief U.S. District Judge Barry Ted Moskowitz; and USCIS San Diego Field Office Director Melissa Maxim were all in attendance.

