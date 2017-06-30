C'bean countries reaffirm commitment to promote, protect older people
Latin America and Caribbean countries have reaffirmed their commitment to promote, protect and respect the human rights, dignity and fundamental liberties of older persons. They gave the undertaking during the closure of the fourth Regional Intergovernmental Conference on Ageing and the Rights of Older Persons that was organised by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean and the government of Paraguay.
