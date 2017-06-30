Brazilians questioning whether big pr...

Brazilians questioning whether big probe will end corruption

For three years, Brazilians have become used to waking up to images of top politicians or captains of industry being perp-walked to police cars, the result of an ever-widening investigation into the sale of favors by the political elite that led to charges against the president. What began as a probe of money laundering has sprawled into a mega-scandal, primarily uncovering a scheme by construction companies to overcharge in contracts with the state oil company.

