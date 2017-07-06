An Iceberg Thata s 7X The Size Of NYC...

An Iceberg Thata s 7X The Size Of NYC Is Set To Break Off Antarctica

A huge ice sheet more than half the size of Qatar could be about to break off from Antarctica. If the Larsen C breaks free, it'll be one of the world's biggest ever icebergs, measuring 6,000 square kilometers or 2,300 square miles.



