Almanac for Tuesday, July 4, 2016

Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include author Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1804; songwriter Stephen Foster in 1826; circus operator James Bailey in 1847; Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States, in 1872; cartoonist Rube Goldberg in 1883; Louis B. Mayer, film mogul /co-founder of MGM, in 1885; advice columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, twin sisters, in 1918; actor Eva Marie Saint in 1924 ; playwright Neil Simon in 1927 ; actor Gina Lollobrigida in 1927 ; Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in 1929; New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in 1930; TV reporter Geraldo Rivera in 1943 ; activist Ron Kovic in 1946 ; former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe in 1952 ; chef Andrew Zimmern in 1961 ; tennis player Pam Shriver in 1962 ; Malia Obama in 1998 .

