When it comes to self-storage contain...

When it comes to self-storage container supply Hampshire firm is the leader of the pack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Currently turning over in excess of A 3.2 million, Willbox, whose headquarters is at Manor House Avenue, hires out more than 2,200 units at any given time. These are used for a wide range of domestic and commercial uses, and include a premium range of storage containers, specifically designed for self storage site operators, site accommodation, offshore, flat pack and ISO tanks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC