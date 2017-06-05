What happened to Isabella Hellmann on her dream honeymoon?

The mysterious disappearance of a woman from a private boat while on a "honeymoon" cruise with her Australian husband is now the subject of an FBI probe. Isabella Hellmann is presumed drowned in the Florida Keys, US after what her husband - former Gold Coast businessman Lewis Bennett - has told investigators was a terrible accident on board their boat 'Surf Into Summer', reports News.com.au The 40-year-old said he was jolted awake by a collision with an unknown object.

