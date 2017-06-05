What happened to Isabella Hellmann on...

What happened to Isabella Hellmann on her dream honeymoon?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The mysterious disappearance of a woman from a private boat while on a "honeymoon" cruise with her Australian husband is now the subject of an FBI probe. Isabella Hellmann is presumed drowned in the Florida Keys, US after what her husband - former Gold Coast businessman Lewis Bennett - has told investigators was a terrible accident on board their boat 'Surf Into Summer', reports News.com.au The 40-year-old said he was jolted awake by a collision with an unknown object.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC