Venezuelans flee to the US in search ...

Venezuelans flee to the US in search of better lives

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The decision to come to the United States wasn't an easy one. Carolina, a 33-year-old mother of three, said it was perhaps one of the toughest decisions of her life -- one taken after many sleepless nights in her Barquisimeto, Venezuela, apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC