Venezuelan troops fire on protesters;...

Venezuelan troops fire on protesters; one killed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence of an air base at an opposition supporter during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017. A member of the riot security forces fires a gun at an opposition supporter during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC