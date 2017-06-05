Venezuelan opposition rallies broken ...

Venezuelan opposition rallies broken up by tear gas

Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators marched against the Venezuelan president's planned constitutional reforms today, with some protests being broken up with tear gas in the country's latest bout of unrest. With Venezuelans suffering from high inflation, food shortages and soaring crime rates, plus a deepening corruption scandal, the Venezuelan opposition has mounted near-daily anti-government protests since April 1. The unrest has been further fueled by President Nicolas Maduro's call on May 1 for a constituent assembly, which his political opponents say represents a desperate bid to cling to power.

Chicago, IL

