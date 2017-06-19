Venezuela poised for new violence after security forces fatally shoot protester, 17

A member of the riot security forces points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally. Venezuelans are bracing for a further escalation of violence after a 17-year-old protester was shot dead by the national guard, and the supreme court announced charges against the country's attorney general - one of the most senior officials to speak out against the government of NicolA s Maduro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.