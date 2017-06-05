Venezuela Maduro says children used in protest violence, will write to pope
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he would ask Pope Francis to persuade opponents that children should not participate in violent protests that have rocked the country, as both sides of the conflict seek help from the Catholic Church. FILE PHOTO - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution as he speaks during a gathering outside the National Electoral Council where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017.
