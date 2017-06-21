Venezuela is under attack for asserting that Black lives matter
Andrew King , in an article first published on Truthout , looks at how the Bolivarian Revolution has empowered poor people of African descent, something that has earned it the ire of Venezuela's predominately white elites and US imperialism. A recent New York Times article, " Targeting Maduro Supporters in Miami," describes the increasingly vocal body of anti-government Venezuelan "exiles" living in the United States who are escalating their agitation and harassment tactics against fellow Venezuelans who support President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Left Weekly.
