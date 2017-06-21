Venezuela is under attack for asserting that Black lives matter

Andrew King , in an article first published on Truthout , looks at how the Bolivarian Revolution has empowered poor people of African descent, something that has earned it the ire of Venezuela's predominately white elites and US imperialism. A recent New York Times article, " Targeting Maduro Supporters in Miami," describes the increasingly vocal body of anti-government Venezuelan "exiles" living in the United States who are escalating their agitation and harassment tactics against fellow Venezuelans who support President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

