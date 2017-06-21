US envoy urges global action on worse...

US envoy urges global action on worsening Venezuela crisis

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday urged the international community to take action to deal with the worsening crisis in Venezuela where she said "people are starving while their government tramples their democracy. Haley said in a statement that the United States applauds the continuing efforts of countries that are resolved "to maintaining our hemisphere's commitment to democracy" - even if the U.N. Human Rights Council and the Organization of American States "are blocked from doing so."

