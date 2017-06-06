Uruguay flooding displaces nearly 3,5...

Uruguay flooding displaces nearly 3,500 people

Tuesday

Uruguay's National Emergency System, or SINAE, said nearly 3,500 people are displaced after heavy rains caused flooding in the northern part of the country. SINAE on Monday said 1,957 people have been displaced in the Salto Department, 1,235 are displaced in Paysandu and 227 are displaced in the city of Bella Union, in Artigas -- all are in the northwest part of the country.

