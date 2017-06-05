UPDATE 1-Petrobras keeps cooking gas from pricing parity on Brazil rules
S tate-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA has kept cooking gas out of a pricing system based on international parity, in order to comply with rules set by Brazil's most powerful energy policy body to help contain fuel costs for households. The decision, which was announced in a Wednesday securities filing, sets lower prices for smaller quantities of liquefied petroleum gas sold in domestic markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC