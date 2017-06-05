UPDATE 1-Petrobras keeps cooking gas ...

UPDATE 1-Petrobras keeps cooking gas from pricing parity on Brazil rules

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

S tate-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA has kept cooking gas out of a pricing system based on international parity, in order to comply with rules set by Brazil's most powerful energy policy body to help contain fuel costs for households. The decision, which was announced in a Wednesday securities filing, sets lower prices for smaller quantities of liquefied petroleum gas sold in domestic markets.

Chicago, IL

