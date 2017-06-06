Troops guard Brazil's federal buildin...

Troops guard Brazil's federal buildings amid street clashes

Tens of thousands of Brazilians descended on Brasilia , the capital, on Wednesday, setting fires, smashing windows and storming government buildings to demand the ouster of yet another Brazilian president engulfed in a corruption scandal. The scandal has threatened to tear apart Temer's coalition in Congress and leave Latin America's largest economy adrift as the president fights for his political survival, just a year after the impeachment of his predecessor.

Chicago, IL

