Troops guard Brazil's federal buildings amid street clashes

Tens of thousands of Brazilians descended on Brasilia , the capital, on Wednesday, setting fires, smashing windows and storming government buildings to demand the ouster of yet another Brazilian president engulfed in a corruption scandal. The scandal has threatened to tear apart Temer's coalition in Congress and leave Latin America's largest economy adrift as the president fights for his political survival, just a year after the impeachment of his predecessor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.