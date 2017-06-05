Triunfo sues Brazil watchdog over toll road delay -sources

TPI Triunfo Participacoes & Investimentos SA has sued a Brazilian regulator over delays in a toll road project that forced the debt-laden infrastructure firm to embark on a painful restructuring, two people familiar with the matter said. Last week, Triunfo filed a lawsuit at the 5th Civil Court of Brasilia against transportation industry watchdog ANTT, claiming it breached terms of a licensing contract to build and operate a tranche of the BR-040 highway, the people said.

