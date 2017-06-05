Teen 'fisherman' trapped in Venezuela

Teen 'fisherman' trapped in Venezuela

9 hrs ago

Debbie Haniff says her son was unknowingly taken to Venezuela on Ash Wednesday and is currently being held against his will in Tucupita. "This week would make it 14 weeks since Rafeeqe along with two other men were taken to Venezuela by the owner of a fishing boat and he's not being allowed to return home.

Chicago, IL

