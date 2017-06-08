Stuck in a death spiral, Venezuela is borrowing money at any cost

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Demonstrators outside the Goldman Sachs Group headquarters in New York on May 30 denounce the bank's relationship with Venezuela. Goldman has been criticized by Venezuela's opposition leaders for buying bonds issued in 2014 by the state oil company, a purchase some lawmakers said bolsters President NicolA s Maduro, who is accused of human rights violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.