Six hospitalised in Brazil football violence

Rio de Janeiro, June 19 Six persons were taken to hospital after a brawl erupted between rival football fans before the start of the Brazilian Serie A match between Coritiba and Corinthians in the southern city of Curitiba. At least one of the fans, Jonathan Jose Gomes da Silva, 29, was in a serious condition at the Trabalhador hospital, according to police spokesman Clovis Galvao, reports Xinhua news agency.

