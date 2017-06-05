Shell Open Air 2017 Screens Films at ...

Shell Open Air 2017 Screens Films at Marina da Gloria in Rio

The Shell Open Air Cinema Tour and festival arrived in Rio last week, and is running from June 7th through June 25th with film screenings and live music performances at the Marina da GlA3ria. Shell Open Air is screening films Marina da GlA3ria in June for the first year with the new sponsor, image internet recreation.

