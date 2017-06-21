Sao Paulo follows Rio's lead and cuts...

Sao Paulo follows Rio's lead and cuts Carnival funds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria says Brazil's biggest city will slash public funding for the annual Carnival celebrations, following a similar step by Rio de Janeiro. Although Doria did not say how big the cut will be, he promised to seek private funding to cover the gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC