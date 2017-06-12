Rio's Botanical Garden Turns 209 with...

Rio's Botanical Garden Turns 209 with Revamped Amazon Installation

14 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

The Jardim BotA nico of Rio de Janeiro celebrated their 209th anniversary earlier this week , with announcement that visitors will be able to experience a piece of the Amazon here in the city, with the revitalization of the Amazonian park area. The fisherman's hut similar to the traditional Amazonian dwellings can be seen at the Jardim BotA nico in Rio, photo internet recreation.

